Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,348 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Galvan Research reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.