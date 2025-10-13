U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile



U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

