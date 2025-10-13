PDS Planning Inc Purchases 246 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,963,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 83,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Argus upgraded NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,794,264. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 4.1%

NKE stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

