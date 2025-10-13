Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $38,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $479.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $500.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.72. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.14 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.50.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

