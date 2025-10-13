Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 63.2% during the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $429.59 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $571.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.