Concord Asset Management LLC VA Acquires 95 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $208.55 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $217.94. The company has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $248.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

