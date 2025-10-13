Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 50 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $25,594,426.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,344.80. The trade was a 44.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.1%

PANW stock opened at $208.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.94 and a 200-day moving average of $189.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $217.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.