Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 100 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 290.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,617 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Danaher by 33.2% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,515,000 after acquiring an additional 791,662 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 23.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,745,000 after acquiring an additional 722,636 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $202.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

