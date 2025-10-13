Kintegral Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $230.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $407.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.