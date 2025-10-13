GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:GE opened at $291.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $307.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

