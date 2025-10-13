Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 728,351 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,351 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $412,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

IVW stock opened at $118.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $122.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

