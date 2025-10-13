Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $36.64 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,775 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $36,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $118.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $122.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average of $107.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

