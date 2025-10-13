Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Cencora by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cencora by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

Cencora Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:COR opened at $318.01 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.87.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,460. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,993 shares of company stock worth $16,292,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

