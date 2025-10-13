Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $62,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,714,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $175.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.32 and a 200-day moving average of $140.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $40.36 and a one year high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $416.20 billion, a PE ratio of 584.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

