Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total transaction of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at $283,267,354.71. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,132.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,184.13. The stock has a market cap of $175.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,134.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,035.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,280.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,221.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,224.00 to $1,362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,258.56.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

