UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $354.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.09.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

