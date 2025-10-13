Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Position Reduced by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $721,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $10,059,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,856,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $407.79 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

