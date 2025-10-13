AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in AT&T by 30,527.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,213,000 after buying an additional 11,920,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AT&T by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,372,000 after buying an additional 8,841,126 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0%

T opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

