Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,012 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 88.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MO opened at $66.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

