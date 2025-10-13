The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Lifted by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 33.2% during the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.8% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 14,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.17 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

