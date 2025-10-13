Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 22.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 269,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,336,000 after acquiring an additional 176,855 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.17 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average is $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.