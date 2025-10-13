St. Louis Trust Co Buys 4,500 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.5% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $2,149,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.08.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $225.54 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

