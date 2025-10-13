Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Ross Stores by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $147.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $158.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. This represents a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

