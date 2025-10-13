Lion Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.3%

PM opened at $160.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.24 and a 200 day moving average of $168.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

