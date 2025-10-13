Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 319,480 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 319,480 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.3% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $205,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

NYSE:MA opened at $556.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

