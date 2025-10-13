International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Business Machines by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after acquiring an additional 930,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $278.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.78. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $301.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

