Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 55.9% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after buying an additional 91,313 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 35.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.18.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $297.07 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.69. The firm has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

