Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 197.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $421,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,313 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $225,102,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,194 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3,477.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,163,747 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,220 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $205,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,241.60. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,476. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,635. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete Research set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.0%

EA stock opened at $200.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.