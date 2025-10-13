Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 44,431 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,216,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $266,284,000 after acquiring an additional 180,024 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ORCL opened at $293.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.