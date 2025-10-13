Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Has $442,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,533.68. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6%

PG stock opened at $149.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.45 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.