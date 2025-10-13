Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $275,000 in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sharp Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,043,000 after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0%

GLD stock opened at $369.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $373.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

