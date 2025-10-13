Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 45,522 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,522 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $66,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 32.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.2% in the first quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total transaction of $7,941,849.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 465,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,289,088.35. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.20.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $491.67 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $511.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

