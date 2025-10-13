Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

