Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 1,249 Shares of Kellanova $K

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 2.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kellanova by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kellanova by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kellanova from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.0%

Kellanova stock opened at $82.85 on Monday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 572,931 shares of company stock valued at $45,755,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

