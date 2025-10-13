Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex stock opened at $125.55 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.02 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.29.

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

