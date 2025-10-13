Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

