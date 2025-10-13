Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Bought by RoundAngle Advisors LLC

RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after buying an additional 925,674 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,769,000 after buying an additional 2,760,286 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,609,000 after buying an additional 220,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,714,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,456,000 after buying an additional 57,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,414,000 after purchasing an additional 186,613 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $168.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.97. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

