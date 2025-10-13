Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 2,094 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,597,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,463,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $216.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

