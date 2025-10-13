Concord Asset Management LLC VA Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Concord Asset Management LLC VA reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

