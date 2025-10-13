Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after buying an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,453,000 after buying an additional 1,264,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $82.97 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.38.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

