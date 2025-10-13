Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $205,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Baird R W raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. CICC Research increased their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.67.

Tesla Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of TSLA opened at $413.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 239.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

