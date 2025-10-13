Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stake Decreased by BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 359,000 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 4.3% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $55,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tesla by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 346.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $413.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.01, a PEG ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.67.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

