Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.3% of Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $8,853,430. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $117.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

