NorthRock Partners LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.43.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $429.59 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $458.68 and its 200 day moving average is $497.84. The firm has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

