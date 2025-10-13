Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $416,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE COF opened at $202.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

