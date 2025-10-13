Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Walmart were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $101.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.37 and a one year high of $106.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

