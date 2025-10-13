NorthRock Partners LLC Has $25.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $25,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 2.7%

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $358.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $369.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.02 and a 200-day moving average of $333.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.