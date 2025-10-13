iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Position Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $100.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

