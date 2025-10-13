iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,403 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.68. The company has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

