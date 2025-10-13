iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Stake Cut by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $66.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

